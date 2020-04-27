Open Offer in New Tab
Rakuten · 21 mins ago
Lenovo ThinkPad X280 Kaby Lake R i5 12.5" Laptop
$769 w/ $85 Rakuten points $2,079
free shipping

Thanks to the points, that's the best we've seen, at a savings of $165 and a solid choice for those working from home. Buy Now at Rakuten

  • Sold by Lenovo via Rakuten
  • You'll bag $84.59 in Rakuten Super Points.
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
  • 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
  • Intel Core i5-7300U 2.6GHz Kaby Lake dual-core CPU
  • Model: 20KFS1TE00
