eBay · 25 mins ago
Lenovo ThinkPad X280 Kaby Lake R i5 12.5" Laptop
$710 $2,079
free shipping

That's $140 less than what you'd pay at Lenovo directly. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Lenovo via eBay
Features
  • Intel Core i5-8350U 1.7GHz Kaby Lake R quad-core CPU
  • 12.5" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD display
  • 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
  • Model: 20KFS1TE00
  • Published 25 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
