Thanks to the credit, that's $112 less than buying it directly from Lenovo. Buy Now at Rakuten
That's the lowest price we could find by $71, although we saw it for $10 less last month.
Update: The coupon now drops it to $337.49. Buy Now at Lenovo
That's $300 off and tied with our mention from over a week ago as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
That's $350 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
StackSocial offers the refurbished Lenovo Intel Celeron N21 1.4GHz 11" Chromebook for $89.99. Coupon code "DN15" cuts it to $76.49. With $2.99 for shipping, that's $509 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at StackSocial
This discount generates the lowest starting price in Dell laptop sales this year.
Update: Prices now start from $154. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
Save on Dell, HP, Apple, and more. Shop Now at Daily Steals
It's $149 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart
That's $756 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at HP
That's $224 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Rakuten
Thanks to the points, that's the lowest price we could find by $63. Buy Now at Rakuten
That's a savings of at least $7. Buy Now at Rakuten
On top of the Rakuten points you'll earn, many items are discounted via coupon codes – you can get an extra 15% off activewear, trainers, and fitness gear via "SPORTS15", for example. Shop Now at Rakuten
That's $98 under our April mention and the best price we've seen. (It's a low today by $71.) Buy Now at Microsoft Store
That's $914 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Lenovo
That's $40 off list and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Walmart
Assuming you'll use the points, that's the best price we could find by $46. Buy Now at Rakuten
