Rakuten · 53 mins ago
Lenovo ThinkPad X270 Core i5 Dual 12.5" Laptop
$369 w/ $26 in Rakuten Points
free shipping

Thanks to the included $25.83 in Rakuten Super Points, that's $86 under last week's mention and $86 under what you'd pay from Lenovo direct. Buy Now at Rakuten

  • Sold by Lenovo via Rakuten.
  • Apply coupon code "SAVE15" to get this discount.
  • Intel Skylake i5-6300U 2.4GHz dual core processor
  • 12.5" 1366x768 display
  • 8GB memory and 256GB SSD
  • Bluetooth 4.1, 802.11ac wireless
  • Windows 10 Pro
  • Model: 20K6S0X900
  • Code "SAVE15"
  • Expires 10/9/2019
    Published 53 min ago
