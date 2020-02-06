Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Rakuten · 26 mins ago
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 3 (14") Laptop
$1,549 w/ $310 Rakuten Points $3,639
free shipping

Thanks to the points, that's $2,400 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Rakuten

Features
  • Intel Kaby Lake R Core i7-8650U 1.9GHz quad-core processor
  • 14" 2560 x 1440 IPS touchscreen
  • 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD PCIe
  • Windows 10 Pro 64
  • Model: 20LDS1CE00
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 2/6/2020
    Published 26 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Laptops Rakuten Lenovo
14 inch Staff Pick
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register