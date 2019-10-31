New
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Intel Whiskey Lake Quad 14" 1080p Laptop
$999 w/ $300 Rakuten points $2,149
Thanks to the points, that's a saving of $1,450 and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Rakuten

  • Sold by Lenovo via Rakuten
  • You'll bag $299.70 in Rakuten Super points
  • Intel Core i5-8265U 1.6GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core processor
  • 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS LCD
  • 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
