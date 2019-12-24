Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Whiskey Lake i5 Quad 14" Laptop
$899 $2,149
free shipping

That's $100 under our mention from Black Friday weekend, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Walmart

Tips
  • This price is widely matched at major retailers.
Features
  • Intel Core i5-8265U 1.6GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core processor
  • 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS display
  • 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
  • Model: 20QD001TUS
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Laptops Walmart Lenovo
Core i5 14 inch Staff Pick Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register