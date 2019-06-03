Lenovo via Rakuten offers its 2.49-lb Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Intel Skylake Core i5 2.4GHz 14" 1080p Laptop for $899. Coupon code "LEN149" cuts it to $749.99. With free shipping, that's $150 under our expired mention from three days ago, $779 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Deal ends June 5. Buy Now
Features
  • Intel Core i5-6200U 2.4GHz Skylake dual-core processor
  • 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS display
  • 8GB RAM & PCIe-NVME 256GB SSD
  • 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 4.1 with vPro
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
  • Model: 20K4S0E900