New
Ends Today
Rakuten · 1 hr ago
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Kaby Lake i5 2.30GHz 14" Laptop
$849 w/ $170 in Rakuten points $1,679
free shipping
Today only, Lenovo via Rakuten offers its Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Intel Skylake Core i5 2.3GHz 14" 1080p Laptop for $849. Plus, you'll bag $169.80 in Rakuten points. With free shipping and thanks to the Rakuten points, that's $170 under our mention from three weeks ago, $1,00 off list, and the best deal we've seen. Buy Now
Features
  • Intel Core i5-6200U 2.3GHz Skylake dual-core processor
  • 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS display
  • 8GB RAM< 512GB SSD
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
  • Model: 20K4S0EC00
↑ less
Buy from Rakuten
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires in 11 hr
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Laptops Rakuten Lenovo
Core i5 14 inch
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register