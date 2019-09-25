New
Rakuten · 29 mins ago
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Kaby Lake R i7 14" 1440p Laptop w/ 512 SSD
$1,499 w/ $315 in Rakuten points $3,249
free shipping

Assuming you'll use the points, that's $425 under our mention from two weeks ago, $2,065 off list, and the lowest price we've seen for this model. Buy Now at Rakuten

Features
  • Intel Core i7-8650U 1.9GHz Kaby Lake R quad-core processor
  • 14" 2560x1440 IPS display
  • 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
  • Expires 9/25/2019
    Published 29 min ago
  Staff Pick
