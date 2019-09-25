Personalize your DealNews Experience
Assuming you'll use the points, that's $425 under our mention from two weeks ago, $2,065 off list, and the lowest price we've seen for this model. Buy Now at Rakuten
That's the lowest price we could find by $71, although we saw it for $10 less last month.
Update: The coupon now drops it to $337.49. Buy Now at Lenovo
That's $300 off and tied with our mention from over a week ago as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
That's $750 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Lenovo
That's $90 off list and the lowest price we could find, although it was $10 less last week. Buy Now at Walmart
Save on Dell, HP, Apple, and more. Shop Now at Daily Steals
That's the best price we could find by $129. Buy Now at Staples
Walmart offers the 3-lb. Evoo Intel Atom Cherry Trail 1.44GHz 11.6" 1080p Touchscreen 2-in-1 Laptop in several colors (Silver pictured) for $129 with free shipping. That's $70 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart
That's the lowest price we could find by $19. Buy Now at Rakuten
Thanks to the points, that is a savings of at least $11. Buy Now at Rakuten
Thanks to the points, thats a savings of $18 and $12 under our mention from two weeks ago.
Update: It now includes $15.80 in Rakuten Super Points. Buy Now at Rakuten
Save on a variety of builds to suit all price ranges. Shop Now at Lenovo
That's $98 under our April mention and the best price we've seen. (It's a low today by $71.) Buy Now at Microsoft Store
That is $230 off list and the best we could find. Buy Now at Lenovo
Thanks to the Rakuten points, that's $474 off list, $74 under our July mention, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Rakuten
