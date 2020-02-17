Open Offer in New Tab
Rakuten · 34 mins ago
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Comet Lake i7 14" Touchscreen Laptop
$1,649 w/ $330 in Rakuten Points $3,009
free shipping

Thanks to the $329.80 in Rakuten points, that's $1,690 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Rakuten

Tips
  • Sold by Lenovo via Rakuten.
Features
  • 10th-generation Intel i7-10710U 1.1GHz Comet Lake 6-core processor
  • 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS touchscreen display
  • 16GB RAM & 512GB PCIe SSD
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
  • Model: 20R1S05A00
  • Expires 2/17/2020
    Published 34 min ago
