Rakuten · 1 hr ago
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Comet Lake i7 14" Laptop
$1,499 w/ $300 in Rakuten Credit $3,499
free shipping

Factoring in the $299.80 Rakuten credit, that's the lowest price we could find by $300. Buy Now at Rakuten

  • Sold by Lenovo via Rakuten.
Features
  • 10th Gen Core i7-10710U 6-core CPU
  • 14" FHD 1920 x 1080 (1080p) IPS touchscreen LCD
  • 6GB RAM, & 1TB SSD
  • Windows 10 Pro 64
  • Model: 20R1S04100
  • Expires 2/17/2020
    Published 1 hr ago
