Rakuten · 1 hr ago
Lenovo ThinkPad Whiskey Lake i5 14" Laptop w/ 512GB SSD
$999 $2,229
free shipping

That's $1,230 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Rakuten

Tips
  • Sold by Lenovo via Rakuten.
Features
  • Intel Core i5-8265U 1.6GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core processor
  • 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS display
  • 8GB RAM
  • 512GB SSD
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
  • Model: 20NX001RUS
