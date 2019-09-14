New
Rakuten · 1 hr ago
Lenovo ThinkPad T490S Whiskey Lake i7 14" 1080p Touch Laptop w/ 512GB SSD
$1,200 w/ $312 in Rakuten Points $2,759
free shipping

Thanks to the points, that's a savings of $1,871 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now

  Sold by Lenovo via Rakuten.
  You'll receive $312 in Rakuten Super Points.
  • Intel Core i7-8665U 1.9GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core processor
  • 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) touchscreen LCD
  • 8GB RAM & 512GB M.2 NVMe SSD
  • fingerprint reader
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
  • Model: 20NX002YUS
  • Expires 9/14/2019
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
  • Staff Pick
