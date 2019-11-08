Personalize your DealNews Experience
Rakuten offers the Lenovo ThinkPad T490 Intel Whiskey Lake 1.6GHz 14" 1080p Laptop for $749 with free shipping. Even better, you also receive $224.79 in Rakuten points. Buy Now at Rakuten
It's $20 under our mention from four days ago, $170 off list, and tied as the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at Walmart
That's $300 off and tied with our mention from over a week ago as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
That's $900 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Lenovo
That's a saving of $1,745 and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Lenovo
That's the best price we could find for a refurb by $52. Buy Now at Amazon
It's $60 off and the best price we could find Buy Now at Walmart
It's $70 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart
That includes Nintendo, Acer, Turtle Beach, HyperX, and more. Shop Now at eBay
That's the lowest price we could find by $27. Buy Now at Rakuten
That's the best price we could find by $33. Buy Now at Rakuten
That's the lowest price we could find by $13. Buy Now at Rakuten
Thanks to the points, that's the lowest price we could find by $31. Buy Now at Rakuten
That's the lowest price we could find by $15, although we saw it for $21 less in August. Buy Now at eBay
That's $120 off and the lowest price we could find, and the best price we've seen for this series with these specs. Buy Now at Walmart
A low by at least $68. Buy Now at Lenovo
It's back at the best price we've seen and $169 under the price of a new one. Buy Now at eBay
