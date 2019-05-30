Today only, Lenovo via Rakuten offers its Lenovo ThinkPad T480s Intel Kaby Lake R Core i5 1.7GHz 14" Ultrabook Laptop in Black for $899 with free shipping. Plus you'll earn $134.85 in Rakuten points. Thanks to the Rakuten points, that's $236 under our April mention, a savings of $905 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
  • Intel Core i5-8350U 1.7GHz Kaby Lake R quad-core processor
  • 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS display
  • 8GB RAM & PCIe-NVME 256GB SSD
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit