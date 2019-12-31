Open Offer in New Tab
Lenovo ThinkPad T480S Kaby Lake R i5 14" 1080p Laptop
$674 w/ $142 Rakuten points $2,049
free shipping

Thanks to the included $142 in Rakuten points, that's $368 under our June mention, a savings of $1,516, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at Rakuten

  • You'll get $141.54 back in Rakuten points.
  • Sold by Lenovo via Rakuten.
  • Intel Core i5-8250U 1.6GHz Kaby Lake R quad-core processor
  • 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS LCD
  • 8GB RAM
  • 256GB SSD
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
  • Model: 20L7002AUS
