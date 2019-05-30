Today only, Lenovo via Rakuten offers its 3.6-lb. Lenovo ThinkPad T480 Intel Kaby Lake Core i5 2.5GHz 14" Laptop for $649 with free shipping. Plus, you'll bag $97.35 in Rakuten points. Thanks to the Rakuten points, that's $97 under our March mention, $447 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
  • Intel Core i5-7200U 2.5GHz Kaby Lake dual-core processor
  • 14" 1366x768 (720p) LCD
  • 8GB RAM & 500GB 7200 rpm HDD
  • 3-cell battery
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
  • Model: 20L5S1RY00