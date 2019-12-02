Open Offer in New Tab
eBay
Lenovo ThinkPad T470s Skylake i5 Dual 14" Touch Laptop
$499 $1,399
free shipping

That's $900 off list, $50 under our mention from a month ago, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Lenovo via eBay.
Features
  • 6th-Gen Intel Core i5-6300U 2.4GHz Dual-core Processor
  • 14” FHD 1920x1080 IPS touchscreen display
  • 8GB DDR4; 256GB SSD PCIe
  • Fingerprint reader
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-Bit
  • Model: 20JSS0KS00
