eBay · 49 mins ago
Lenovo ThinkPad T470s Skylake i5 Dual 14" Touch Laptop
$450 $1,399
free shipping

That's $44 under our mention from last month, $949 off, and the lowest outright price we've seen. Buy Now at eBay Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Lenovo via eBay.
  • It's not expected to arrive before Christmas.
  • Don't mind getting your discount in store credit? Lenovo via Rakuten offers it for $494.10 with $103.74 in Rakuten Points.
Features
  • Intel Skylake Core i5-6300U 2.4GHz dual-core processor
  • 14" FHD 1920x1080 IPS touchscreen
  • 8GB RAM 256GB SSD
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-Bit
  • Model: 20JSS0KS00
  • Published 49 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
