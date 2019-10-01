New
Ends Today
Rakuten · 1 hr ago
Lenovo ThinkPad T470 i7 14" Touch Laptop w/ 512GB SSD, 16GB RAM
$739 $1,699
free shipping

That's $960 off and the lowest outright price we've seen. (We saw it with a $96 store credit for $799 last week.) Buy Now at Rakuten

Tips
  • use coupon code "SAVE15" to drop the price to $739
  • sold by Lenovo via Rakuten
Features
  • Intel Core i7-6600U 2.6GHz Skylake dual-core processor
  • 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS touchscreen
  • 16GB RAM
  • 512GB SSD
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
  • Model: 20JMS0Q400
↑ less
Buy from Rakuten
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "SAVE15"
  • Expires in 10 hr
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Laptops Rakuten Lenovo
Core i7 14 inch Touchscreen SSD Staff Pick Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register