Personalize your DealNews Experience
- Create an Account or Login
- Select your Interests
- Toggle your Interests On/Off
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
Please close this dialog and try and again
Thanks to the points, that's $156 under yesterday's mention, $906 off list, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at Rakuten
That's $300 off and tied with our mention from over a week ago as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
That's the lowest price we could find by $71, although we saw it for $10 less last month. Buy Now at Lenovo
That's $750 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Lenovo
That's $260 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Lenovo
Save on Dell, HP, Apple, and more. Shop Now at Daily Steals
That's the best price we could find by $129. Buy Now at Staples
Walmart offers the 3-lb. Evoo Intel Atom Cherry Trail 1.44GHz 11.6" 1080p Touchscreen 2-in-1 Laptop in several colors (Silver pictured) for $129 with free shipping. That's $70 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart
Walmart offers the 3-lb. Evoo Intel Atom Cherry Trail 1.44GHz 11.6" 1080p Touchscreen 2-in-1 Laptop in several colors (Silver pictured) for $129 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention, $70 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart
Thanks to the points, thats a savings of $18 and $12 under our mention from two weeks ago.
Update: It now includes $15.80 in Rakuten Super Points. Buy Now at Rakuten
On top of the Rakuten points you'll earn, many items are discounted via coupon codes – you can get an extra 15% off home and garden items via "HOME15", for example. Shop Now at Rakuten
That's the best price we could find by $32, although we saw it for $4 less a month ago (with $9 in Rakuten points). Buy Now at Rakuten
Virtual Exchanges via Rakuten offers the Vuarnet Extreme Men's 5003 Athletic Wrap Sunglasses in Matte Black/Blue or Matte Brown/Orange for $9.99 with free shipping. That's $70 off and the best price we could find.
Update: The price has increased to $13.99. Buy Now at Rakuten
Save on a variety of builds to suit all price ranges. Shop Now at Lenovo
That's $98 under our April mention and the best price we've seen. (It's a low today by $71.) Buy Now at Microsoft Store
That's $90 off list and the lowest price we could find, although it was $10 less last week. Buy Now at Walmart
That is $230 off list and the best we could find. Buy Now at Lenovo
Sign In or Register