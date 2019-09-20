New
Ends Today
Rakuten · 1 hr ago
Lenovo ThinkPad T470 Skylake i5 14" Touch Laptop
$599 w/ $156 in Rakuten points $1,349
free shipping

Thanks to the points, that's $156 under yesterday's mention, $906 off list, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at Rakuten

Tips
  • You'll get $155.74 in Rakuten points.
  • Sold by Lenovo via Rakuten.
Features
  • functions as a laptop or a tablet
  • Intel Core i5-6300U 2.4GHz Skylake dual-core processor
  • 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS touchscreen
  • 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
↑ less
Buy from Rakuten
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires in 11 hr
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Laptops Rakuten Lenovo
Core i5 14 inch Touchscreen Staff Pick Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register