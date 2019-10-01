New
Rakuten · 1 hr ago
Lenovo ThinkPad T470 Core i7 Dual 14" Touch Laptop w/ 512GB SSD, 16GB RAM
$799 w/ $96 Rakuten points $1,699
Assuming you'll use the points, that's the best price we could find by $46. Buy Now at Rakuten

Tips
  • Sold by Lenovo via Rakuten
  • You'll bag $95.88 in Rakuten Super Points
Features
  • Intel Core i7-6600U 2.6GHz Skylake dual-core processor
  • 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS touchscreen
  • 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
  • Model: 20JMS0Q400
Details
Comments
  • Expires 10/1/2019
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
