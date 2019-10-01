Personalize your DealNews Experience
Assuming you'll use the points, that's the best price we could find by $46. Buy Now at Rakuten
That's the lowest price we could find by $71, although we saw it for $10 less last month.
Update: The coupon now drops it to $337.49. Buy Now at Lenovo
That's $300 off and tied with our mention from over a week ago as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
That's $750 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Lenovo
StackSocial offers the refurbished Lenovo Intel Celeron N21 1.4GHz 11" Chromebook for $89.99. Coupon code "DN15" cuts it to $76.49. With $2.99 for shipping, that's $509 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at StackSocial
This discount generates the lowest starting price in Dell laptop sales this year. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
Save on Dell, HP, Apple, and more. Shop Now at Daily Steals
It's $149 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart
Walmart offers the 3-lb. Evoo Intel Atom Cherry Trail 1.44GHz 11.6" 1080p Touchscreen 2-in-1 Laptop in several colors (Silver pictured) for $129 with free shipping. That's $70 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart
That's tied as the best deal we've seen – it's the lowest price now by $3, although most charge around $13. Buy Now at Rakuten
That's the best deal we could find by $11. Buy Now at Rakuten
That's the best deal we could find by $39. Buy Now at Rakuten
That's a savings of $79 off list and $47 less than you'd pay from Timex direct. Buy Now at Rakuten
That's $98 under our April mention and the best price we've seen. (It's a low today by $71.) Buy Now at Microsoft Store
That's $914 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Lenovo
That's $40 off list and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Walmart
That's $30 less than buying direct from the brand. Buy Now at eBay
