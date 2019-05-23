Today only, B&H Photo Video offers the Lenovo ThinkPad P71 Intel Kaby Lake Core 2.9GHz 17.3" Mobile Workstation for $2,199 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $2,730. Buy Now
Features
  • Intel Xeon E3-1535M v6 quad-core processor
  • 17.3" 4K (3840x2160) IPS display
  • 8GB RAM, 1TB hard drive
  • NVIDIA Quadro P5000 16GB GPU
  • built-In 720p webcam
  • Thunderbolt 3, USB 3.0, HDMI
  • 802.11ac wireless, Bluetooth 4.1, gigabit ethernet
  • Windows 10 Pro 64 bit