Lenovo via eBay offers its Lenovo ThinkPad L580 Intel Kaby Lake R Core i5 1.6GHz 15.6" 1080p Laptop for $799 with free shipping. That's $780 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Lenovo takes up to 75% off a selection of clearance laptops and accessories. Plus, all orders bag free shipping. Shop Now
always.deals via eBay offers the refurbished Lenovo ThinkPad X131e AMD E1-1200 1.4GHz 11.6" Laptop for $99.99 with free shipping. That's $300 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Lenovo offers its Lenovo ThinkPad T470 Intel Skylake Core i5 2.4GHz 14" 1080p 2-in-1 Touchscreen Laptop for $1,349. Coupon code "THINK3" cuts that to $599. With free shipping, that's tied with last week's mention, $750 off list, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Lenovo offers its Lenovo Yoga 730 Intel Whiskey Lake Core i7 1.8GHz 15.6" 1080p Touchscreen Laptop in Iron Grey for $999.99. Coupon code "LDDB4A" cuts that to $699.99. With free shipping, that's $300 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Daily Steals discounts select refurbished laptops, with prices starting from $189.99. Plus, all orders receive free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart offers the 3-lb. Evoo Intel Atom Cherry Trail 1.44GHz 11.6" 1080p Touchscreen 2-in-1 Laptop in several colors (Silver pictured) for $129 with free shipping. That's $70 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Daily Steals offers the HP Chromebook G1 Celeron 1.2GHz 14" Laptop bundled with the HP Chromebook Always-On Case for $109.99. Coupon code "HPCHRM" cuts that to $89.99. With free shipping, that's at least $35 less than you'd pay for each item separately and just $5 more than our July mention which only featured the Chromebook. Buy Now
Various eBay retailers discount select apparel, electronics, home items, and more as part of its Crash Sale. Plus, many items receive free shipping. Shop Now
Various sellers at eBay takes up to 30% off a selection of emergency essentials. (Prices are as marked.) Plus, the majority of these orders bag free shipping. Save on over 390 items. Shop Now
Various eBay merchants continue to take up to 50% off select Apple products. Plus, all orders receive free shipping. Shop Now
Gadgettown via eBay offers the BaoFeng UV-5R Dual-Band Walkie Talkie 2-Way Radio for $19.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from over two weeks ago and the lowest price we could find by $7. Buy Now
StackSocial offers the refurbished Lenovo Intel Celeron N21 1.4GHz 11" Chromebook for $89.99. Coupon code "DN15" cuts it to $76.49. With $2.99 for shipping, that's $509 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Lenovo IdeaPad S340 Intel Whiskey Lake Core i5 1.6GHz 15.6" Laptop in several colors (Abyss Blue pictured) for $399 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention, $90 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Lenovo via Rakuten offers the Lenovo 10" Smart Display with Google Assistant for $124.99. Coupon code "LEN20" cuts that to $104.99. That's $20 under our mention from a month ago and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best price we could find today by $44.) Deal ends September 4. Buy Now
Lenovo offers its Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 5 Intel Skylake Core i5 2.3GHz Dual 14" Laptop for $1,679. Coupon code "THINK1" cuts that to $849. With free shipping, that's tied with last week's mention, $830 off list, and is the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
