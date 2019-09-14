New
Rakuten · 1 hr ago
Lenovo ThinkPad E590 Whiskey Lake i5 15.6" Laptop
$599 w/ $156 in Rakuten Points $1,059
free shipping

Thanks to the points, that's a savings of $615 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now

Tips
  • Sold by Lenovo via Rakuten.
  • You'll receive $155.74 in Rakuten Super Points.
Features
  • Intel Core i5-8265U 1.6GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core processor
  • 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) LCD
  • 8GB RAM & 500GB 7200 rpm hard drive
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
  • Model: 20NB004GUS
Details
  • Expires 9/14/2019
    Published 1 hr ago
