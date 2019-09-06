New
Lenovo ThinkPad E490 Whiskey Lake i5 Quad 14" Laptop
$599 w/ $156 Rakuten points $1,089
free shipping

It's the best deal we've seen! It's dropped by a huge $108 since last month and is $490 off list, even before you count the Rakuten points. Buy Now

  • Sold by Lenovo via Rakuten
  • Comes with $155.74 in Rakuten Super Points
Features
  • Intel Core i5-8265U 1.6GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core processor
  • 14" 1366x768 LED display
  • 8GB RAM & 500GB HDD
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
  • Model: 20N8004VUS
  • Code "THINKQUICK"
  • Expires in 18 hr
    Published 1 hr ago
