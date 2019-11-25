Personalize your DealNews Experience
That's $60 under our the outright price of our mention from three weeks ago (although that came with $156 in Points), the best outright price we've seen, and $57 less than another storefront today thanks to the Points. Buy Now at Rakuten
That's the lowest price we could find by $71, although we saw it for $10 less last month.
Update: The coupon now drops it to $337.49. Buy Now at Lenovo
That's $300 off and tied with our mention from over a week ago as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
That's $750 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Lenovo
StackSocial offers the refurbished Lenovo Intel Celeron N21 1.4GHz 11" Chromebook for $89.99. Coupon code "DN15" cuts it to $76.49. With $2.99 for shipping, that's $509 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at StackSocial
Save on Dell, HP, Apple, and more. Shop Now at Daily Steals
It's $149 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart
Walmart offers the 3-lb. Evoo Intel Atom Cherry Trail 1.44GHz 11.6" 1080p Touchscreen 2-in-1 Laptop in several colors (Silver pictured) for $129 with free shipping. That's $70 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart
Walmart offers the 3-lb. Evoo Intel Atom Cherry Trail 1.44GHz 11.6" 1080p Touchscreen 2-in-1 Laptop in several colors (Silver pictured) for $129 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention, $70 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart
That's the best deal we could find by $11. Buy Now at Rakuten
Rakuten takes an extra 15% off sports and fitness gear via coupon code "SPORTS15". Plus, most items receive free shipping. Some exclusions may apply. Shop Now at Rakuten
That's the best deal we could find now by $42 and the lowest price we've seen. (It's also $14 under our mention from last October.) Buy Now at Rakuten
Tied as the best sitewide discount we've seen at Rakuten. Shop Now at Rakuten
That's $98 under our April mention and the best price we've seen. (It's a low today by $71.) Buy Now at Microsoft Store
Thanks to the points, that's a low by $113 now and the best outright price we've seen. (It's within a few bucks of the best deal overall after points.) Buy Now at Rakuten
That's $40 off list and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Walmart
That's $125 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Lenovo
