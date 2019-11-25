New
Rakuten · 50 mins ago
Lenovo ThinkPad E490 Whiskey Lake i5 Quad 14" Laptop
$479 w/ $57 Rakuten points $599
free shipping

That's $60 under our the outright price of our mention from three weeks ago (although that came with $156 in Points), the best outright price we've seen, and $57 less than another storefront today thanks to the Points. Buy Now at Rakuten

  • use code "SAVE15" to see the drop
  • You'll bag $57.49 in Rakuten Super Points
  • Intel Core i5-8265U 1.6GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core processor
  • 14" 1366x768 LED display
  • 8GB RAM & 500GB HDD
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
  • Code "SAVE15"
  • Expires 11/25/2019
    Published 50 min ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
