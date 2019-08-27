New
Lenovo ThinkPad E490 Whiskey Lake 14" 1080p Laptop
$981 w/ $206 Rakuten Credit $1,056
free shipping

Today only, Lenovo via Rakuten offers its Lenovo ThinkPad E490 Intel Whiskey Lake 1.6GHz 14" 1080p Laptop for $1,056.30. Coupon code "LEN75T" cuts that to $981.30. Plus, you'll bag $206.07 in Rakuten Super Points. With free shipping and assuming you'll use the credit, that's $281 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now

Features
  • Intel Core i5-8265U 1.6GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core processor
  • 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS LCD
  • 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
