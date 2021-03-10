New
UntilGone · 58 mins ago
Lenovo ThinkCentre M91 Ivy Bridge i5 Desktop Bundle w/ 22" Monitor
$250 $270
free shipping

Coupon code "DNEWS353321" cuts it to $45 under the best price we could find for a similar refurb system with just half the hard drive capacity elsewhere. Buy Now at UntilGone

  • A 30-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
  • Intel Ivy Bridge i5 3.2GHz quad-core CPU
  • 8GB RAM & 1TB hard drive
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
  • 22" LCD monitor
  • keyboard & mouse
  • Code "DNEWS353321 "
  • Expires 4/10/2021
