Refurbees offers the refurbished Lenovo ThinkCentre M900 Tiny Desktop bundled with a Major Brand 20" LCD Monitor for $387.35 via code "BUNDLE87". Plus, free shipping applies. Buy Now
Dell Refurbished Store offers a selection of refurbished Dell OptiPlex 9020 desktops, with prices starting from $169. (Prices are as shown.) Plus, all orders bag free shipping. That yields a savings of up to $270 on over 70 models. Buy Now
Dell Home, via its Member Purchase Program, offers its Alienware Aurora R8 Intel Coffee Lake Core i7 3GHz Gaming Desktop PC bundled with a $200 Visa gift card for $1,517.82. Coupon code "LCS10Off" drops it to $1,366.03. With free shipping and thanks to the gift card, that's $28 under our mention from last week, $964 off list, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now
Dell Refurbished Store takes 40% off laptops and desktops via coupon code "LAP40DESK". Plus, the same code bags free shipping on all orders. Some exclusions apply, including clearance items and 9020 models. Shop Now
Dell Home, via its Member Purchase Program, offers the Dell XPS Coffee Lake i7 3GHz 8-Core Desktop Computer, for $1,371.99. Coupon code "DTXPSAFF1" drops it to $930.99 with free shipping. That's $469 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Lenovo offers a Lenovo Smart Clock for only 1 cents! when you buy a select laptop. That's a savings of at least $50 and an amazing price for a smart clock. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Lenovo Ideapad S340 Intel Whiskey Lake Core i3 2.1GHz 15.6" Laptop in Abyss Blue
or Platinum Grey for $279 with free shipping. That's $10 under our mention from four days ago and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best price we could find today by $88.) Buy Now
Lenovo offers its Lenovo ThinkPad T470 Intel Skylake Core i5 2.4GHz 14" 1080p 2-in-1 Touchscreen Laptop for $1,349. Coupon code "T470DEAL" cuts that to $599. With free shipping, that's $750 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Lenovo IdeaPad S340 Intel Whiskey Lake Core i5 1.6GHz 15.6" in Abyss Blue or Platinum Grey for $379 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention at $110 off list and the lowest price we could find.
Update: The price has increased to $389. Buy Now
