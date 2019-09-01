New
RefurBees · 1 hr ago
Lenovo ThinkCentre M900 Tiny Desktop with 20" Monitor
$387
free shipping

Refurbees offers the refurbished Lenovo ThinkCentre M900 Tiny Desktop bundled with a Major Brand 20" LCD Monitor for $387.35 via code "BUNDLE87". Plus, free shipping applies. Buy Now

Features
  • Intel Core i5-6500T 2.5GHz processor
  • 8GB and 480GB SSD
  • Windows 10 Professional 64 Bit
↑ less
Buy from RefurBees
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "BUNDLE87"
  • Expires 9/1/2019
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Desktops RefurBees Lenovo
Refurbished Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register