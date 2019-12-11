Open Offer in New Tab
eBay · 1 hr ago
Lenovo ThinkBook 14s Intel Whiskey Lake i5 Quad 14" 1080p Laptop
$450 $1,219
free shipping

That's $769 off list and the best outright price we've seen. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Lenovo via eBay.
  • Intel Whiskey Lake Core i5-8265U 1.6GHz quad-core processor
  • 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS display
  • 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD
  • AMD Radeon 540X 2GB video card
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
  • Model: 20RM0002US
