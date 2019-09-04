Personalize your DealNews Experience
Ending today, Lenovo via Rakuten offers its 3-lb. Lenovo ThinkBook 13s Intel Whiskey Lake Core i5 1.6GHz 13.3" 1080p Laptop in Mineral Gray for $832.30. Coupon code "SAVE15" drops that to $772.30. Plus, you'll receive $92.64 in Rakuten Super Points. Thanks to the points, that's a savings of $509 off list and $153 less than you'd pay buying directly from Lenovo. Buy Now
Lenovo takes up to 75% off a selection of clearance laptops and accessories. Plus, all orders bag free shipping. Shop Now
always.deals via eBay offers the refurbished Lenovo ThinkPad X131e AMD E1-1200 1.4GHz 11.6" Laptop for $99.99 with free shipping. That's $300 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Lenovo via Rakuten offers its Lenovo Flex 15 Intel Whiskey Lake i5 1.6GHz 15.6" 1080p Touchscreen Laptop for $521.99. Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts that to $461.99. Plus, you'll bag $55.32 in Rakuten points. With free shipping and thanks to the points, that's $443 off list and the best outright price we've seen. (For further comparison, we saw it for $520 with $156 in Rakuten points in our expired mention from two days ago). Buy Now
Today only, Amazon offers the Lenovo Ideapad L340 Intel Coffee Lake i5 2.4GHz 15.6" Laptop for $599 with free shipping. Buy Now
Walmart offers the 3-lb. Evoo Intel Atom Cherry Trail 1.44GHz 11.6" 1080p Touchscreen 2-in-1 Laptop in several colors (Silver pictured) for $129 with free shipping. That's $70 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the 3.7-lb. Asus VivoBook AMD A12 2.7GHz 15.6" 1080p Laptop for $259 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we could find now by $91. Buy Now
Walmart offers the 3-lb. Evoo Intel Atom Cherry Trail 1.44GHz 11.6" 1080p Touchscreen 2-in-1 Laptop in several colors (Silver pictured) for $129 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention, $70 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Daily Steals offers the HP Chromebook G1 Celeron 1.2GHz 14" Laptop bundled with the HP Chromebook Always-On Case for $109.99. Coupon code "HPCHRM" cuts that to $89.99. With free shipping, that's at least $35 less than you'd pay for each item separately and just $5 more than our July mention which only featured the Chromebook. Buy Now
Rakuten takes an extra 15% off most items sitewide via coupon code "SAVE15". Plus, many orders bag free shipping. That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago as the best sitewide discount Rakuten has offered. Some exclusions apply. Shop Now
Stores 123 via Rakuten offers the Tailgaterz Magnetic Screenhouse for $137.39. Coupon code "SPORTS20" drops it to $110.34. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $35.
Update: The price has increased to $113.76 after coupon. Buy Now
BuySpry via Rakuten offers the Unlocked Google Pixel 3 XL 64GB GSM Android Smartphone in Not Pink for $519.99. Coupon code "BUY85" cuts it to $434.99. With free shipping, that's $121 under last month's mention (which came with $83 Rakuten points) and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best today by $85.) Buy Now
Monoprice via Rakuten offers the Monoprice Pure Outdoor Collection 1-Liter Cooking System for $39.99. Coupon code "SPORTS20" cuts that to $31.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $28. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Lenovo IdeaPad S340 Intel Whiskey Lake Core i5 1.6GHz 15.6" in several colors (Abyss Blue pictured) for $389 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention at $100 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Lenovo Ideapad S340 Intel Whiskey Lake Core i3 2.1GHz 15.6" Laptop in Abyss Blue for $299 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $68, although it was $20 less earlier this week. Buy Now
Lenovo offers its Lenovo ThinkPad T470 Intel Skylake Core i5 2.4GHz 14" 1080p 2-in-1 Touchscreen Laptop for $1,349. Coupon code "THINK3" cuts that to $599. With free shipping, that's tied with last week's mention, $750 off list, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Lenovo offers its Lenovo Yoga 730 Intel Whiskey Lake Core i7 1.8GHz 15.6" 1080p Touchscreen Laptop in Iron Grey for $999.99. Coupon code "LDDB4A" cuts that to $699.99. With free shipping, that's $300 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
