Lenovo ThinkBook 13s Whiskey Lake i5 Quad 13" 1080p Laptop w/ 256GB SSD
$772 w/ $93 in Rakuten Points
free shipping

Ending today, Lenovo via Rakuten offers its 3-lb. Lenovo ThinkBook 13s Intel Whiskey Lake Core i5 1.6GHz 13.3" 1080p Laptop in Mineral Gray for $832.30. Coupon code "SAVE15" drops that to $772.30. Plus, you'll receive $92.64 in Rakuten Super Points. Thanks to the points, that's a savings of $509 off list and $153 less than you'd pay buying directly from Lenovo. Buy Now

Features
  • Intel Core i5-8265U 1.6GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core processor
  • 13.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
  • 8GB RAM & 256GB M.2 NVMe SSD
  • fingerprint reader
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
  • Model: 20R9005LUS
  • Code "SAVE15"
  • Expires in 15 hr
