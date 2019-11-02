Personalize your DealNews Experience
Thanks to the points, that's $260 under our September mention and a savings of $770. Buy Now at Rakuten
That's $300 off and tied with our mention from over a week ago as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
That's $120 off and the lowest price we could find, and the best price we've seen for this series with these specs. Buy Now at Walmart
That's $150 off list and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Walmart
That's $200 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart
That's the best price we could find for a refurb by $52. Buy Now at Amazon
It's $60 off and the best price we could find Buy Now at Walmart
That includes Nintendo, Acer, Turtle Beach, HyperX, and more. Shop Now at eBay
Microsoft offers preorders on its new Microsoft Surface Laptops, with prices starting from $899.99. The deals:
That's the lowest price we could find by $27. Buy Now at Rakuten
That's the best price we could find by $33. Buy Now at Rakuten
Thanks to the points, that's the lowest price we could find by $31. Buy Now at Rakuten
Provided you'll use the credit, that's the best deal we could find now by $19 and $3 under our mention from three weeks ago. Buy Now at Rakuten
That's a savings of around $82 altogether. Buy Now at Lenovo
That's $30 under our mention of a new one from a week ago and the best price we've seen. (It's also $25 less than you'd pay for a new one today.) Buy Now at eBay
That's the best deal we could find by $60. Buy Now at eBay
That's $10 under our March mention, $90 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Lenovo
