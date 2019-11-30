Open Offer in New Tab
Lenovo ThinkBook 13s Whiskey Lake i5 Quad 13" 1080p Laptop w/ 256GB SSD
$500 $599
free shipping

That's $99 under our mention from four weeks ago (although that came with $180 credit), $99 off, and the lowest outright price we've seen. Buy Now at Rakuten

Tips
  • Sold by Lenovo via Rakuten.
  • Coupon code "LEN99F" drops the price.
Features
  • Intel Core i5-8265U 1.6GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core processor
  • 13.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
  • 8GB RAM & 256GB M.2 NVMe SSD
  • fingerprint reader
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
  • Model: 20R9005LUS
Details
Comments
  • Code "LEN99F"
  • Expires in 22 hr
    Published 52 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
