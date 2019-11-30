Personalize your DealNews Experience
That's $99 under our mention from four weeks ago (although that came with $180 credit), $99 off, and the lowest outright price we've seen. Buy Now at Rakuten
That's a savings of $330 off list price. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
It's the best deal we could find for this model by $19 and a very low price in general for a new major-brand Windows laptop. Buy Now at Google Shopping
That's $80 under last month's mention, $270 off, and an all-time low. Buy Now at Walmart
That's a $30 drop since we saw it three days ago and the best deal we've seen. (This is the first time it's been under $300, putting it $150 off list.) Buy Now at Walmart
That's $200 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Microsoft Store
That's almost $100 less than a Dell Black Friday deal for a weaker configuration. Buy Now at Rakuten
That's $250 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Best Buy
That's $20 under our mention from three weeks ago, $850 off, and the lowest price we've seen.
Update: The price has dropped to $429.99. Buy Now at HP
Save big on thousands of items including furniture, clothing, appliances, and more! Shop Now at Rakuten
The best price we could find by $49. Buy Now at Rakuten
That's the lowest price we could find by $46. Buy Now at Rakuten
That's $5 under our June mention and the best deal we've seen. (Other stores charge around $60.) Buy Now at Rakuten
The Lenovo 2019 Black Friday Sale is live! Hourly doorbuster deals will be offered from 10 am through 10 pm today, then again on Black Friday from 8 am to 8 pm. You'll save up to 80% on computers and accessories, plus get free shipping on your order. When the sale is live, be sure to check for Lenovo coupon codes that may discount your purchase even further. Shop Now at Lenovo
That's a low by $8 and the best outright price we've seen. Buy Now at Rakuten
That's $8 under our now-expired mention from this morning, $68 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Rakuten
That's $90 off and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Lenovo
