Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Walmart · 56 mins ago
Lenovo Tab M7 7" Android Tablet
$49 $100
free shipping

That's $11 under what you'd pay from Lenovo direct and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • MediaTek MT8321 32-bit quad-core processor
  • 7" 1024x600 IPS, 5-point multi-touch display
  • 1GB RAM, 16GB internal storage
  • 2MP front camera, 2MP rear camera
  • Bluetooth 4.0
  • Android 9.0 (Pie)
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 56 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Tablets Walmart Lenovo
Staff Pick Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register