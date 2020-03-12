Personalize your DealNews Experience
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
That's the lowest price we could find from a 3rd party seller by $60, although most major retailers charge at least $180. Buy Now at Rakuten
That's the best price we've seen and $131 under the lowest price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
Trade in an eligible Fire tablet device to receive a 20% discount off the purchase of a new one. Plus, you will also receive an Amazon gift card equal to an appraised value of your old tablet. Shop Now at Amazon
That's $70 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart
That's the lowest price we could find for two by $50 Shop Now at Amazon
It's the lowest price we could find by $22.
Update: The price has increased to $24.99. Buy Now at Rakuten
That's the best price we could find by $11. Buy Now at Rakuten
That's $38 off list and a low price for polarized aviators. Buy Now at Rakuten
That's $7 under our mention from last week, the lowest price we could find by $10, and the best deal we've seen. (For further reference, most major retailers charge at least $180.)
Update: The price has increased to $90.99. Buy Now at Rakuten
That's the lowest price we could find by $9 and tied as the best price we've ever seen. Buy Now at Lenovo
That's the best price we could find by $23. Buy Now at Lenovo
Save on a selection of laptops and desktops. Shop Now at Lenovo
That's the lowest price we've seen for a new one and the best deal now by $11. Buy Now at Walmart
