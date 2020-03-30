Open Offer in New Tab
eBay · 1 hr ago
Lenovo Tab E8 8" 16GB Android Tablet
$36 $89
free shipping

That's $53 less than you'd pay for a new one. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • The price drops in cart.
  • Sold by VIP Outlet via eBay.
  • A 90-day VIP Outlet warranty is provided.
Features
  • MediaTek MT8163B 1.3GHz quad-core processor
  • 1200x800 IPS touchscreen
  • 1GB RAM & 16GB eMMC storage
  • 5MP rear and 2MP front cameras
  • Model: ZA3W0054US
