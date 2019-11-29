Open Offer in New Tab
Rakuten · 1 hr ago
Lenovo Tab E8 8" 16GB Android Tablet
$32 $40
free shipping

That's $8 under our now-expired mention from this morning, $68 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Rakuten

  • Sold by Lenovo via Rakuten.
  • Apply coupon code "THANKS20" to get this deal.
Features
  • MediaTek MT8163B 1.3GHz quad-core processor
  • 1200x800 IPS touchscreen
  • 1GB RAM & 16GB storage
  • 5MP rear and 2MP front cameras
  • Android 7.0 (Nougat)
  • Model: ZA3W0056US
  • Code "THANKS20"
