7" 1024x600 touchscreen LCD

MediaTek MT8167D 1.3GHz quad-core processor

1GB RAM & 8GB internal storage

2MP rear and 0.3MP front cameras

Android Go 8.1 OS (Oreo)

Walmart offers the Lenovo Tab E7 7" 8GB WiFi Android Tablet in Slate Black forwith. That's $40 off and the lowest price we could find, although it was pennies less ten days ago. Features include:Note: It's also available with a cover forwith. That's $50 under list price and the lowest price we could find.