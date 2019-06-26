New
Rakuten · 1 hr ago
$98 $114
free shipping
Lenovo via Rakuten offers the Lenovo Tab E10 10.1" 16GB Android Tablet for $114.99. Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts it to $97.74. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $16. Buy Now
Features
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 212 1.3GHz quad-core processor
- 10.1" 1280x800 touchscreen
- 2GB RAM & 16GB storage
- Anroid Oreo OS
Details
Comments
Amazon · 6 days ago
Lenovo Flex 14 AMD Ryzen 5 14" 1080p Touch Laptop
$529 $650
free shipping
Amazon offers the 3.5-lb. Lenovo Flex 14 AMD Ryzen 5 2.1GHz 14" 1080p 2-in-1 Touchscreen Laptop for $529 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago, $121 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- AMD Ryzen 5 3500U 2.1GHz quad-core processor
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) touchscreen display
- 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD
- Active Pen
- Radeon Vega 8 graphics
- Windows 10
- Model: 81SS0005US
Best Buy · 1 wk ago
Microsoft Surface Pro 6 128GB 12" Tablet
$699 $899
free shipping
Today only, Best Buy offers the Microsoft Surface Pro 6 i5 128GB 12.3" Tablet in Platinum for $699 with free shipping. That's tied with our May mention and is the best price we could find by $100. Buy Now
Features
- 12.3" 2736x1824 display
- 8th-generation Intel Core i5 processor
- 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD
- 8MP rear- and 5MP front-facing cameras
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: LGP-00001
Walmart · 1 mo ago
Packard Bell 7" 16GB Android Tablet Bundle
$45
free shipping
Walmart offers the Packard Bell 7" 16GB Android Tablet Bundle for $44.98 with free shipping. That's $15 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Tips
- The bundle includes a neoprene sleeve, anti-glare screen protector, and 16GB Micro SD card
Features
- 7" IPS touchscreen
- quad-core processor
- 1GB RAM
- Android 8.1 (Oreo Go edition)
Rakuten · 1 day ago
Refurb Unlocked Apple iPhone X 64GB GSM Phone
$500 $589
free shipping
BuySpry via Rakuten offers the refurbished Unlocked Apple iPhone X 64GB GSM Phone in Space Gray for $589. Coupon code "BUY89" cuts the price to $499.99. With free shipping, that's $29 under our mention from three weeks ago, and the lowest price we've seen in any condition. (It's also the best deal today by $85.) Buy Now
Tips
- Plus, you'll bag $9.98 in Rakuten points.
Features
- A11 Bionic chip neural engine
- 12MP dual rear camera
- wireless charging
- Bluetooth 5.0
- Model: IPHX 64GB SPG
Ends Today
Rakuten · 1 wk ago
Ring WiFi Video Doorbell
$80 $100
free shipping
Office Depot via Home Depot offers the Ring WiFi Video Doorbell in Satin Nickel for $99.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $79.99. With free shipping, that's $20 under our March mention and the lowest price we could find today by $10. Buy Now
Features
- 720p video resolution
- night vision & motion detection
- 2-way audio
- compatibility with Amazon Alexa
- live video and alerts via mobile app
- weather-resistant housing
- up to one year of use per charge
- Model: 8VR1S5-SEN0
New
Rakuten · 3 hrs ago
Google Home Hub 7" Smart Display
$61 $149
free shipping
Altatac via Rakuten offers the Google Home Hub 7" Smart Display in Chalk or Charcoal for $71.75. Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts that to $60.99. With free shipping, that's $2 under our mention from a week ago and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal we could find now by $22.) Buy Now
Ends Today
Rakuten · 1 wk ago
Costway Folding Lazy Sofa Chair
$80 $100
free shipping
Costway via Rakuten offers the Costway Folding Lazy Sofa Chair for $99.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $79.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $33. Buy Now
Features
- measures 69'' x 22'' x 9''
Walmart · 4 days ago
Lenovo IdeaPad 330s Intel Kaby Lake R Core i7 Quad 16" Laptop
$459 $649
free shipping
Walmart offers the 4-lb. Lenovo IdeaPad 330s Intel Kaby Lake R Core i7 1.8GHz 15.6" Laptop in Blue for $459 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from a week ago as the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best price today by $190.) Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i7-8550U 1.8GHz Kaby Lake R quad-core processor
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) LED display
- 4GB RAM
- 1TB hard drive with 16GB Intel Optane memory
- Windows 10
Walmart · 6 days ago
Lenovo IdeaPad Kaby Lake i3 16" Laptop
$269 $332
free shipping
Walmart offers the 4.5-lb. Lenovo Ideapad 330 Intel Kaby Lake Core i3 2.2GHz 15.6" Laptop in Plum Purple or Coral Red for $269 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $63 today. (We saw it for $4 less last week, which was the best ever.) Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i3-8130U 2.2GHz Kaby Lake dual-core processor
- 15.6" 1366x768 display
- 4GB RAM & 1TB hard drive
- Windows 10
- Model: 81DE00T1US
