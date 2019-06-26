New
Rakuten · 1 hr ago
Lenovo Tab E10 10.1" 16GB Android Tablet
$98 $114
free shipping
Lenovo via Rakuten offers the Lenovo Tab E10 10.1" 16GB Android Tablet for $114.99. Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts it to $97.74. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $16. Buy Now
Features
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 212 1.3GHz quad-core processor
  • 10.1" 1280x800 touchscreen
  • 2GB RAM & 16GB storage
  • Anroid Oreo OS
  • Code "SAVE15"
  • Expires 6/26/2019
