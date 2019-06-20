New
Today only, Lenovo via Rakuten offers its Lenovo Tab 4 10.1" 32GB Android Tablet for $149.99. Coupon code "LEN15P" cuts that to $127.49. With free shipping, that's $8 under our April mention and the lowest price we could find by $33. Buy Now
Features
- Qualcomm Snapdragon APQ8017 1.4GHz quad-core processor
- 10.1" 1280x800 touchscreen
- 2GB RAM & 32GB storage
- 2-cell battery
- Android 7.1 (Nougat)
- Model: ZA2J0143US
Details
Comments
Related Offers
Amazon · 23 hrs ago
Lenovo Flex 14 AMD Ryzen 5 14" 1080p Touch Laptop
$529 $650
free shipping
Amazon offers the 3.5-lb. Lenovo Flex 14 AMD Ryzen 5 2.1GHz 14" 1080p 2-in-1 Touchscreen Laptop for $529 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago, $121 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- AMD Ryzen 5 3500U 2.1GHz quad-core processor
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) touchscreen display
- 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD
- Active Pen
- Radeon Vega 8 graphics
- Windows 10
- Model: 81SS0005US
Best Buy · 6 days ago
Microsoft Surface Pro 6 128GB 12" Tablet
$699 $899
free shipping
Today only, Best Buy offers the Microsoft Surface Pro 6 i5 128GB 12.3" Tablet in Platinum for $699 with free shipping. That's tied with our May mention and is the best price we could find by $100. Buy Now
Features
- 12.3" 2736x1824 display
- 8th-generation Intel Core i5 processor
- 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD
- 8MP rear- and 5MP front-facing cameras
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: LGP-00001
Amazon · 6 days ago
Huawei MediaPad M5 Lite 10.1" 32GB Tablet
$279 $300
free shipping
Huawei Authorized Retailer via Amazon offers its Huawei MediaPad M5 Lite 10.1" 32GB Tablet for $279. With free shipping, that's $21 off list and the best deal we could find by a buck. Buy Now
Features
- Huawei Kirin 659 Octa-core 2.36GHz
- 10.1'' 1920×1200 touchscreen
- 3GB RAM & 32GB flash storage
- 8MP rear, 8MP front camera
- microSD card slot
- Android 8.0 (Oreo) with Huawei EMUI 8.0
- Model: Bach2-W19C
Walmart · 1 mo ago
Packard Bell 7" 16GB Android Tablet Bundle
$45
free shipping
Walmart offers the Packard Bell 7" 16GB Android Tablet Bundle for $44.98 with free shipping. That's $15 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Tips
- The bundle includes a neoprene sleeve, anti-glare screen protector, and 16GB Micro SD card
Features
- 7" IPS touchscreen
- quad-core processor
- 1GB RAM
- Android 8.1 (Oreo Go edition)
New
Rakuten · 33 mins ago
FDW 46" Outdoor Steel 2-Seater Patio Bench
$42 $100
free shipping
Factory Direct via Rakuten offers the FDW 45.5" Outdoor Steel 2-Seater Patio Bench in Black for $52.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that price to $42.39. With free shipping, that's $58 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- rust-resistant powder-coated steel frame
- measures about 22" x 46" x 30"
- weight capacity of 400 lbs.
- Model: GB-545-Black
Rakuten · 2 days ago
MCombo 40x80" Polycarbonate Window Awning
$52 $70
free shipping
MCombo via Rakuten offers its MCombo 40x80" Polycarbonate Window Awning for $64.90. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts it to $51.92. With free shipping, that's $5 under last month's mention and the best deal we could find for a similar awning by $11. Buy Now
New
Rakuten · 43 mins ago
Yeti Rambler 20-oz. Vacuum Insulated Tumbler
$20 $25
free shipping
Alternative Cellutions via Rakuten offers the Yeti Rambler 20-oz. Vacuum-Insulated Tumbler in Navy for $24.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $19.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from a week ago and the lowest price we could find by $5 today. Buy Now
Tips
- you must be signed in to your account to apply the code
Features
- double-wall vacuum insulation and a clear lid
New
Rakuten · 2 hrs ago
Home & Outdoor Items at Rakuten
Extra 20% off
free shipping
Rakuten takes an extra 20% off home and outdoor items via coupon code "HOME20". Plus, most items qualify for free shipping. Some exclusions apply. Deal ends June 24. Shop Now
Tips
- A maximum discount of $40 applies
- The coupon can only be used once per account within a single transaction (You must be signed in to use it)
B&H Photo Video · 19 hrs ago
Lenovo Kaby Lake i3 Dual 16" 1080p Laptop
$349 $449
free shipping
B&H Photo Video offers the 4-lb. Lenovo IdeaPad 330s Intel Kaby Lake Core i3 2.2GHz 15.6" 1080p Laptop for $349 with free shipping. That's $30 under our February mention and tied with the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal we could find now by $108.) Deal ends June 20. Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i3-8130U 2.2GHz Kaby Lake dual-core processor
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
- 6GB RAM & 1TB hard drive
- 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 4.1
- USB 3.1 Type-A / Type-C & HDMI
- 2-cell battery
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Ends Today
Rakuten · 1 day ago
Lenovo ThinkPad T580 Kaby Lake 2.5GHz 16" 1080p Laptop
$550
free shipping
Lenovo via Rakuten offers its Lenovo ThinkPad T580 Intel Kaby Lake i5 2.5GHz 15.6" 1080p Laptop for $649. Coupon code "LEN99T" drops it to $549.99. With free shipping, that's $100 under our mention from two weeks ago, $499 off, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i5-7200U 2.5GHz Kaby Lake processor
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
- 8GB RAM
- 500GB 7200 rpm hard drive
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Walmart · 1 day ago
Lenovo IdeaPad Kaby Lake i3 16" Laptop
$269 $332
free shipping
Walmart offers the 4.5-lb. Lenovo Ideapad 330 Intel Kaby Lake Core i3 2.2GHz 15.6" Laptop in Plum Purple or Coral Red for $269 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $63 today. (We saw it for $4 less last week, which was the best ever.) Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i3-8130U 2.2GHz Kaby Lake dual-core processor
- 15.6" 1366x768 display
- 4GB RAM & 1TB hard drive
- Windows 10
- Model: 81DE00T1US
Walmart · 6 days ago
Lenovo IdeaPad 330s Intel Kaby Lake R Core i7 Quad 16" Laptop
$459
free shipping
Walmart offers the 4-lb. Lenovo IdeaPad 330s Intel Kaby Lake R Core i7 1.8GHz 15.6" Laptop in Blue or Gray for $459 with free shipping. That's $10 under our March mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best price today by $190.) Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i7-8550U 1.8GHz Kaby Lake R quad-core processor
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) LED display
- 4GB RAM
- 1TB hard drive with 16GB Intel Optane memory
- Windows 10
