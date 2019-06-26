New
Rakuten · 1 hr ago
$115 $180
free shipping
Ending today, Lenovo via Rakuten offers its 1.1-lb. Lenovo Tab 4 10.1" 32GB Android Tablet for $134.99. Coupon code "SAVE15" knocks that to $114.74. WIth free shipping, that's $13 under last week's mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal today by $45.) Buy Now
Features
- Qualcomm Snapdragon APQ8017 1.4GHz quad-core processor
- 10.1" 1280x800 touchscreen LCD
- 2GB RAM & 32GB storage
- Android 7.1 (Nougat)
- Model: ZA2J0143US
Details
Comments
Related Offers
Rakuten · 1 day ago
Lenovo Tab E10 10.1" 16GB Android Tablet
$98 $114
free shipping
Lenovo via Rakuten offers the Lenovo Tab E10 10.1" 16GB Android Tablet for $114.99. Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts it to $97.74. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $16. Buy Now
Features
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 212 1.3GHz quad-core processor
- 10.1" 1280x800 touchscreen
- 2GB RAM & 16GB storage
- Anroid Oreo OS
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Lenovo Flex 14 AMD Ryzen 5 14" 1080p Touch Laptop
$529 $650
free shipping
Amazon offers the 3.5-lb. Lenovo Flex 14 AMD Ryzen 5 2.1GHz 14" 1080p 2-in-1 Touchscreen Laptop for $529 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago, $121 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- AMD Ryzen 5 3500U 2.1GHz quad-core processor
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) touchscreen display
- 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD
- Active Pen
- Radeon Vega 8 graphics
- Windows 10
- Model: 81SS0005US
Best Buy · 1 wk ago
Microsoft Surface Pro 6 128GB 12" Tablet
$699 $899
free shipping
Today only, Best Buy offers the Microsoft Surface Pro 6 i5 128GB 12.3" Tablet in Platinum for $699 with free shipping. That's tied with our May mention and is the best price we could find by $100. Buy Now
Features
- 12.3" 2736x1824 display
- 8th-generation Intel Core i5 processor
- 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD
- 8MP rear- and 5MP front-facing cameras
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: LGP-00001
Walmart · 1 mo ago
Packard Bell 7" 16GB Android Tablet Bundle
$45
free shipping
Walmart offers the Packard Bell 7" 16GB Android Tablet Bundle for $44.98 with free shipping. That's $15 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Tips
- The bundle includes a neoprene sleeve, anti-glare screen protector, and 16GB Micro SD card
Features
- 7" IPS touchscreen
- quad-core processor
- 1GB RAM
- Android 8.1 (Oreo Go edition)
Amazon · 1 day ago
Huawei Mediapad M5 8" 64GB Android Tablet
$290 $319
free shipping
Huawei via Amazon offers its Huawei MediaPad M5 8.4" 64GB Android Tablet for $289.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our April mention of a similar item, $29 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- Kirin 960 Series chipset
- 2560 x 1600 resolution
- 4GB RAM, 64GB internal storage
- Rear 13MP and Front 8MP cameras
- 2.1 GHz 8032 processor
- Android 8.0 OS (Oreo)
- Model: Schubert-W09B
Rakuten · 40 mins ago
Refurb Apple MacBook Pro Core i5 Dual 13" Laptop
$285 $340
free shipping
Ending today, Altatac via Rakuten offers the refurbished Apple MacBook Pro Intel Sandy Bridge Core i5 2.4GHz 13.3" Laptop for $334.95. Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts it to $284.71. With free shipping, that's $65 under last year's mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's $55 less than a new one today.) Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i5-2435M 2.4GHz Sandy Bridge dual-core processor
- 13.3" 1280x800 LED display
- 4GB RAM, 500GB hard drive
- SuperDrive DVD burner
- iSight camera Bluetooth 2.1
- Thunderbolt, Bluetooth 2.1, Firewire 800
- Mac OS X 10.7 (Lion)
Rakuten · 4 hrs ago
2nd-Gen. Apple AirPods with Charging Case
$139 $164
free shipping
Ending today, All Day Zip via Rakuten offers the 2nd-Generation Apple AirPods with Charging Case for $164. Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts the price to $139.40. With free shipping, that's a buck under our May mention and is the best deal we've seen. (It's the lowest price now by $20.) Buy Now
Features
- new Apple H1 headphone chip
- up to 18 hours of talk time on a full charge
- automatically on, automatically connected
Rakuten · 2 days ago
Refurb Unlocked Apple iPhone X 64GB GSM Phone
$500 $589
free shipping
BuySpry via Rakuten offers the refurbished Unlocked Apple iPhone X 64GB GSM Phone in Space Gray for $589. Coupon code "BUY89" cuts the price to $499.99. With free shipping, that's $29 under our mention from three weeks ago, and the lowest price we've seen in any condition. (It's also the best deal today by $85.) Buy Now
Tips
- Plus, you'll bag $9.98 in Rakuten points.
Features
- A11 Bionic chip neural engine
- 12MP dual rear camera
- wireless charging
- Bluetooth 5.0
- Model: IPHX 64GB SPG
Rakuten · 8 hrs ago
Arcade1UP Deluxe Ed. 12-in-1 Arcade Cabinet
$272 $300
free shipping
GamerCandy via Rakuten offers the Arcade1UP Deluxe Edition 12-in-1 Arcade Cabinet for $319.99. Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts that to $271.99. With free shipping, that's the best price we could find by $28 and tied with our April mention as the best price we've seen. Buy Now
Tips
- you must be signed in to your account to apply the code
Features
- 17" color LCD
- games include Asteroids, Centipede, Major Havoc, more
Woot · 9 hrs ago
Refurbished Lenovo Laptops & Desktops at Woot
from $180
free shipping w/ Prime
Today only, Woot discounts a selection of refurbished Lenovo Laptops & Desktops. Plus, Amazon Prime members bag free shipping. With prices starting from $179.99, save on up to four models. Shop Now
Tips
- A 90-day Shivnet Technology Solutions or 1-year CNB Computers warranty applies
Walmart · 5 days ago
Lenovo IdeaPad 330s Intel Kaby Lake R Core i7 Quad 16" Laptop
$459 $649
free shipping
Walmart offers the 4-lb. Lenovo IdeaPad 330s Intel Kaby Lake R Core i7 1.8GHz 15.6" Laptop in Blue for $459 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from a week ago as the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best price today by $190.) Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i7-8550U 1.8GHz Kaby Lake R quad-core processor
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) LED display
- 4GB RAM
- 1TB hard drive with 16GB Intel Optane memory
- Windows 10
Walmart · 1 wk ago
Lenovo IdeaPad Kaby Lake i3 16" Laptop
$269 $332
free shipping
Walmart offers the 4.5-lb. Lenovo Ideapad 330 Intel Kaby Lake Core i3 2.2GHz 15.6" Laptop in Plum Purple or Coral Red for $269 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $63 today. (We saw it for $4 less last week, which was the best ever.) Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i3-8130U 2.2GHz Kaby Lake dual-core processor
- 15.6" 1366x768 display
- 4GB RAM & 1TB hard drive
- Windows 10
- Model: 81DE00T1US
