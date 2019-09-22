New
Rakuten · 48 mins ago
Lenovo Tab 4 10 Plus 10" 64GB Android Tablet
$200 w/ $24 Rakuten points $240
free shipping

Lenovo via Rakuten offers its Lenovo Tab 4 10 Plus 10.1" 64GB Android Tablet in Black for $239.99. Coupon code "LEN40B" cuts that to $199.99. Plus, you'll bag $23.88 in Rakuten Super Points. With free shipping and thanks to the points, that's $36 under our April mention and the best deal we've seen. (It's the lowest price today by $173.) Buy Now

Features
  • 10.1" 1920x1200 IPS touchscreen
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon MSM8953 2GHz processor
  • 4GB RAM & 64GB internal storage
  • 5MP front and 8MP rear cameras
  • Android 7.1 (Nougat)
  • Model: ZA2T0003US
  • Code "LEN40B"
  • Expires 9/22/2019
