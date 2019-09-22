Personalize your DealNews Experience
- Create an Account or Login
- Select your Interests
- Toggle your Interests On/Off
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
Please close this dialog and try and again
Lenovo via Rakuten offers its Lenovo Tab 4 10 Plus 10.1" 64GB Android Tablet in Black for $239.99. Coupon code "LEN40B" cuts that to $199.99. Plus, you'll bag $23.88 in Rakuten Super Points. With free shipping and thanks to the points, that's $36 under our April mention and the best deal we've seen. (It's the lowest price today by $173.) Buy Now
Lenovo via Rakuten offers the Lenovo Tab M10 10.1" 16GB Android Tablet with Smart Dock for $179.99. Coupon code "LEN30B" cuts it to $149.99. Plus, you'll bag $21.48 in Rakuten Super points. With free shipping, and assuming you'll use the points, that's $51 under our March mention, which included a smart plug, and the lowest in-stock price we could find, also by $51. Deal ends August 21. Buy Now
Quick Ship Electronics via eBay offers the LG G Pad X 8.0 Octa-Core 32GB 4G LTE 8" Android Tablet for AT&T for in Black for $80 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago as the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best price we could find now by $80.) Buy Now
Amazon offers its 17.7-oz. Amazon Fire HD 10 10.1" 32GB WiFi Tablet with Special Offers in Black or Punch Red for $99.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our Prime Day mention and the lowest price we could find now by $22. Buy Now
Amazon offers its Amazon Fire Kids Edition 16GB 7" Tablet in several colors (Blue pictured) for $69.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $3, although we saw it for $10 less in our March mention. Buy Now
Walmart offers the RCA Cambio 32GB 10.1" 2-in-1 Windows Tablet with Detachable Keyboard in several colors (Blue pictured) for $99.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $33. Buy Now
Lifestyle by Focus via Rakuten offers the Karaoke USA All-In-One DVD/CDG/MP3G/Bluetooth/Media Player Karaoke System for $139.99 with free shipping. That is the lowest price we could find by $30. Buy Now
Today only, Lifestyle by Focus offers the Cuisinart Compact AirFryer for $87.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts it to $70.39. With free shipping, that's $14 under our June mention and the best deal we've seen. (It's the lowest price now by $17.) Deal ends August 19. Buy Now
Good Guys Electronics via Rakuten offers the Ring Stick Up Cam Battery 1080p Outdoor Security Camera in White or Black for $144.95. Coupon code "GG18" drops that to $126.95. With free shipping, that's within $2 of our Prime Day mention and the lowest price we could find today by $22, although most retailers charge at least $179. Deal ends August 21. Buy Now
Lenovo via Rakuten offers its Lenovo Ideapad S340 Intel Whiskey Lake Core i7 1.8GHz 15.6" Touchscreen Laptop for $629.99. Coupon code "LEN100" drops it to $529.99. Plus, you'll bag $63.48 in Rakuten points. With free shipping and thanks to the points, that's a savings of $163 and the lowest price we could find. Deal ends August 21. Buy Now
Lenovo offers a Lenovo Smart Clock for only 1 cents! when you buy a select laptop. That's a savings of at least $50 and an amazing price for a smart clock. Buy Now
Lenovo offers its Lenovo ThinkPad L470 Intel Skylake 2GHz 14" Laptop for $359 with free shipping. That's $360 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Lenovo offers its Lenovo ThinkPad L470 Core i5 2.3GHz 14" 1080p Laptop for $499. Coupon code "EXTRA5" cuts the price to $474.05. With free shipping, that's $95 under last month's mention and the lowest price we could find by $245.
Update: Coupon code "B2SCHOOL10" drops it to $449.10. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Lenovo Ideapad S340 Intel Whiskey Lake Core i3 2.1GHz 15.6" Laptop in Abyss Blue or Platinum Grey for $279 with free shipping. That's $10 under our mention from four days ago and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best price we could find today by $88.) Buy Now
Sign In or Register