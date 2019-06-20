New
Rakuten · 1 hr ago
$900 $1,069
free shipping
Lenovo via Rakuten offers the Lenovo T480S Intel Kaby Lake R Core i5 1.6GHz 14" 1080p Laptop for $1,069. Coupon code "LEN169" cuts that to $899.99. With free shipping, that's $169 off and the best price we could find. Deal ends June 19. Buy Now
Rakuten · 8 hrs ago
Lenovo Ideapad 530S AMD Ryzen 5 2GHz 14" 1080p Laptop w/ 256GB SSD
$440 $800
free shipping
Office Depot and OfficeMax via Rakuten offers the 3.5-lb. Lenovo Ideapad 530S AMD Ryzen 5 2GHz 14" 1080p Laptop for $499.99. Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts it to $439.99. With free shipping, that's the best deal we could find by $60 and the lowest outright price we've seen. (We saw it for the same price with a $26 store credit last month.) Buy Now
Lenovo · 2 wks ago
Lenovo Kaby Lake i7 Quad 16" 4K Touch Laptop
$825 $1,650
free shipping
Lenovo offers its Lenovo Yoga 720 Intel Kaby Lake Core i7 2.8GHz 15.6" 4K Touch Laptop in Platinum Silver for $1,649.99. Coupon code "50YOGA50" cuts it to $825. With free shipping, that's tied with our February mention, $825 off, and the best deal we could find. Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i7-7700HQ 2.8GHz Kaby Lake quad-core processor
- 15.6" 3840x2160 (4K 2160p) touchscreen LCD
- 16GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 2GB video card
- 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 4.1
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Rakuten · 8 hrs ago
Lenovo ThinkPad T580 Kaby Lake 2.5GHz 16" 1080p Laptop
$550
free shipping
Lenovo via Rakuten offers its Lenovo ThinkPad T580 Intel Kaby Lake i5 2.5GHz 15.6" 1080p Laptop for $649. Coupon code "LEN99T" drops it to $549.99. With free shipping, that's $100 under our mention from two weeks ago, $499 off, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i5-7200U 2.5GHz Kaby Lake processor
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
- 8GB RAM
- 500GB 7200 rpm hard drive
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Walmart · 5 days ago
Lenovo IdeaPad 330s Intel Kaby Lake R Core i7 Quad 16" Laptop
$459
free shipping
Walmart offers the 4-lb. Lenovo IdeaPad 330s Intel Kaby Lake R Core i7 1.8GHz 15.6" Laptop in Blue or Gray for $459 with free shipping. That's $10 under our March mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best price today by $190.) Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i7-8550U 1.8GHz Kaby Lake R quad-core processor
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) LED display
- 4GB RAM
- 1TB hard drive with 16GB Intel Optane memory
- Windows 10
eBay · 2 wks ago
Oakley Holbrook 20L Backpack
$23 $65
free shipping
Botach via eBay offers the Oakley Holbrook 20L Backpack in Dark Brush or Blackout for $23.39 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now
Features
- dual-zip main compartment
- internal sleeve for up to a 15" laptop
- padded back and shoulder straps with removable sternum strap
Walmart · 1 wk ago
Evoo Quad-Core 11.6" 1080p Laptop
$109 $169
free shipping
Walmart offers the Evoo Quad-Core 11.6" 1080p Laptop in Silver or Black for $109 with free shipping. That's $60 off and tied with our mention from a week ago as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- quad-core processor
- 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB internal storage
- Windows 10 S
Walmart · 18 hrs ago
Asus VivoBook AMD A12 2.7GHz 15.6" 1080p Laptop
$279 $399
free shipping
Walmart offers the 3.7-lb. Asus VivoBook AMD A12 2.7GHz 15.6" 1080p Laptop for $279 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $121, although we saw it for $10 less two weeks ago. Buy Now
Features
- AMD A12-9720P 2.7GHz quad-core processor
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LED display
- 4GB RAM & 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: F510QA-WB91
Micro Center · 1 mo ago
Asus VivoBook Flip i3 14" 1080p 2-in-1 Laptop
$300 $400
pickup at Micro Center
For in-store pickup only, Micro Center offers the Asus VivoBook Flip Intel i3 2.2GHz 14" 1080p Touchscreen 2-in-1 Laptop for $299.99. That's $95 under our December mention and the best price we could find by $172. Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i3-8130U 2.2GHz Kaby Lake dual-core processor
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) touchscreen LCD
- 4GB RAM, 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Rakuten · 1 day ago
MCombo 40x80" Polycarbonate Window Awning
$52 $70
free shipping
MCombo via Rakuten offers its MCombo 40x80" Polycarbonate Window Awning for $64.90. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts it to $51.92. With free shipping, that's $5 under last month's mention and the best deal we could find for a similar awning by $11. Buy Now
Rakuten · 8 hrs ago
Rakuten coupon
Extra 15% off sitewide
free shipping
Rakuten takes an extra 15% off select items sitewide via coupon code "SAVE15". Plus, many orders bag free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention as the best general discount Rakuten has offered. Deal ends June 18. Shop Now
Tips
- $60 maximum discount
- limit one redemption per household
Rakuten · 3 days ago
Yescom 16 x 16-Foot Square Sun Shade Sail
$32
free shipping
YescomUSA via Rakuten offers its Yescom 16 x 16-Foot Square Sun Shade Sail in Desert Sand for $39.90. Apply coupon code "HOME20" to sail that away to $31.92. With free shipping, that's $58 off and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for $2 less three weeks ago. Buy Now
Tips
- You must be signed in to apply the coupon; it can be used once per account
Features
- rust-proof galvanized corner tension rings
- 4 heavy-duty carabiners and nylon rope
Rakuten · 4 hrs ago
Unlocked Google Pixel XL 128GB Android Smartphone
$170 $200
free shipping
ProElectronics Distributing via Rakuten offers the Unlocked Google Pixel XL 128GB Android Smartphone in Black or Silver for $199.95. Coupon code "SAVE15" drops that to $169.96. With free shipping, that's $31 under our mention from two weeks ago (which included a $31 store credit) and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $24, although some retailers charge over $200.)
Update: Price corrected. Buy Now
Features
- 5.5" 2560x1440 (1440p) AMOLED touchscreen
- Snapdragon 821 2.4 GHz quad-core processor
- 4GB RAM
- 128GB internal storage
- 12.3MP rear camera with f/2.0 aperture & HDR+, 8MP front camera
- 4K video capture
- Android 7.1 (Nougat)
- GSM / CDMA unlocked
Walmart · 2 hrs ago
Lenovo IdeaPad Kaby Lake i3 16" Laptop
$269 $332
free shipping
Walmart offers the 4.5-lb. Lenovo Ideapad 330 Intel Kaby Lake Core i3 2.2GHz 15.6" Laptop in Plum Purple or Coral Red for $269 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $63 today. (We saw it for $4 less last week, which was the best ever.) Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i3-8130U 2.2GHz Kaby Lake dual-core processor
- 15.6" 1366x768 display
- 4GB RAM & 1TB hard drive
- Windows 10
- Model: 81DE00T1US
Lenovo · 3 wks ago
Lenovo ThinkPad 14" 1080p Laptop w/ 512GB SSD
$849 $1,679
free shipping
Lenovo offers its Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Intel Skylake Core i5 2.3GHz 14" 1080p Laptop for $1,124.93. Coupon code "THINKDB1" cuts it to $849. With free shipping, that's tied with last week's mention, $830 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i5-6200U 2.3GHz Skylake dual-core processor
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS display
- 8GB RAM< 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Lenovo · 3 wks ago
Lenovo Legion Y530 Coffee Lake Intel Core i7 2.3GHz 16" Gaming Laptop
$792 $1,100
free shipping
Lenovo offers its 5.1-lb. Lenovo Legion Y530 Intel Coffee Lake Core i7 2.2GHz 15.6" 1080p Gaming Laptop in Black for $879.99. Coupon code "SAVE10" cuts it to $791.99. With free shipping, that's $308 off list and the best price we could find, although we saw it for $10 less in our October mention. Deal ends May 26. Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i7-8750H 2.2GHz Coffee Lake 6-core processor
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution IPS display
- 8GB RAM & 1TB 7200 rpm HDD
- Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 4GB GPU
- 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 4.1
- USB 3.0, USB 3.1 Type-C, & HDMI
- 3-cell battery
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Lenovo · 3 wks ago
Lenovo Legion Y730 Coffee Lake Intel Core i7 2.3GHz 17" Gaming Laptop w/ 256GB SSD
$1,116 $1,550
free shipping
Lenovo offers its 6.2-lb. Lenovo Legion Y730 Intel Coffee Lake Core i7 2.2GHz 17.3" 1080p Gaming Laptop in Black for $1,239.99. Coupon code "SAVE10" cuts it to $1,115.99. With free shipping, that's $434 off list and the best price we could find. Deal ends May 26. Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i7-8750H 2.2GHz Coffee Lake 6-core processor
- 17.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution anti-glare IPS display
- 16GB RAM, 1TB 7200 rpm HDD, and 256GB SSD
- NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 Ti 4GB GPU
- 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 4.1
- 4-cell battery
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
