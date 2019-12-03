Open Offer in New Tab
Lenovo Star Wars: Jedi Challenges AR Headset w/ Lightsaber
$32 w/ $9 Rakuten points
free shipping

That's the same price as its Black Friday deal, plus now you get the $9 credit. It's a current low by $27. Buy Now at Rakuten

Tips
  • Sold by Lenovo via Rakuten.
  • Coupon code "LEN8" drops the price.
Features
  • use your iPhone or Android smartphone with this augmented reality headset to fight lightsaber battles, play holochess, or participate in strategic combat
  • includes Lenovo Mirage AR headset, Lightsaber controller, and tracking beacon
  • Model: ZA390002US
Details
Comments
  • Code "LEN8"
  • Expires in 20 hr
    Published 44 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
