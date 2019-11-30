Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Ends Today
Rakuten · 1 hr ago
Lenovo Star Wars: Jedi Challenges AR Headset w/ Lightsaber
$32 $40
free shipping

That's $23 under last month's mention and the best deal we've seen for a new set. (It's the lowest price now by $20.) Buy Now at Rakuten

Tips
  • Sold by Lenovo via Rakuten.
  • Coupon code "BF20" drops the price.
Features
  • use your iPhone or Android smartphone with this augmented reality headset to fight lightsaber battles, play holochess, or participate in strategic combat
  • includes Lenovo Mirage AR headset, Lightsaber controller, and tracking beacon
  • Model: ZA390002US
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "BF20"
  • Expires in 17 hr
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Accessories Rakuten Lenovo
Staff Pick Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register