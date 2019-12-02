Personalize your DealNews Experience
Rakuten offers the Lenovo Star Wars: Jedi Challenges AR Headset with Lightsaber for $39.99. Coupon code "LEN8" cuts it to $31.99. Plus, free shipping applies. Buy Now at Rakuten
That's a savings of $15 and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Lenovo
Save on portable power banks, cables, and more. Shop Now at Amazon
That's $22 off and an all-time low price. Buy Now at Amazon
That's a low by $4 and the best price we've ever seen. Buy Now at Amazon
That's $3 less than the best we could find elsewhere for a similar one. Buy Now at eBay
That's the best price we could find by $33. Buy Now at Rakuten
After factoring in the credit, that's the lowest price we could find by $26. Buy Now at Rakuten
Thanks to the Rakuten points, that's the best price we could find by $60. Buy Now at Rakuten
Usually, this amount of points is reserved for one category at a time, making this a very worthy offer. Shop Now at Rakuten
The Lenovo 2019 Black Friday Sale is live! Hourly doorbuster deals will be offered from 10 am through 10 pm today, then again on Black Friday from 8 am to 8 pm. You'll save up to 80% on computers and accessories, plus get free shipping on your order. When the sale is live, be sure to check for Lenovo coupon codes that may discount your purchase even further. Shop Now at Lenovo
That's a savings of $330 off list price. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
That's a $10 drop from several days ago and the lowest price we could find by $40. Buy Now at Staples
It's the best deal we could find for this model by $19 and a very low price in general for a new major-brand Windows laptop. Buy Now at Google Shopping
