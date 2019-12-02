Open Offer in New Tab
Rakuten · 1 hr ago
Lenovo Star Wars: Jedi Challenges AR Headset w/ Lightsaber
$32 $200
free shipping

Rakuten offers the Lenovo Star Wars: Jedi Challenges AR Headset with Lightsaber for $39.99. Coupon code "LEN8" cuts it to $31.99. Plus, free shipping applies. Buy Now at Rakuten

  • To get this deal, use code "LEN8".
  • use your iPhone or Android smartphone with this augmented reality headset to fight lightsaber battles, play holochess, or participate in strategic combat
  • includes Lenovo Mirage AR headset, Lightsaber controller, and tracking beacon
  • Model: ZA390002US
  • Code "LEN8"
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 5/5
cmalison
The item price is incorrect.
28 min ago