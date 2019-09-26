Personalize your DealNews Experience
That's the lowest price we could find by $50, although we saw it for $72 less last May. Buy Now at eBay
That's $98 under our April mention and the best price we've seen. (It's a low today by $71.) Buy Now at Microsoft Store
That's $94 less than a factory-sealed unit. Buy Now at eBay
Best Deal Today via eBay offers the Refurb Verizon Ellipsis 8" 16GB Wi-Fi + 4G Android Tablet in Blue or White for $54.95 with free shipping. That's about $50 off and the best deal we could find for a refurb. Buy Now at eBay
$10 under what you'd pay for a refurb elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
That's $649 off and the best price (or half price) we could find! Buy Now at eBay
Save on adidas men's, women's, and kids' shoes, apparel, and more. Shop Now at eBay
Save on refurbished saws, drills, nailers, and more; brands include DeWalt, Black + Decker, Bosch, and Hitachi. Shop Now at eBay
Various eBay merchants continue to take up to 50% off select Apple products. Plus, all orders receive free shipping. Shop Now at eBay
That's the lowest price we could find by $71, although we saw it for $10 less last month.
Update: The coupon now drops it to $337.49. Buy Now at Lenovo
That's $300 off and tied with our mention from over a week ago as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
Thanks to the credit, that's $112 less than buying it directly from Lenovo. Buy Now at Rakuten
That's $350 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
