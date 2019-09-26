New
Lenovo Smart Tab P10 64GB 10.1" Android Tablet
$250 $350
That's the lowest price we could find by $50, although we saw it for $72 less last May. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Lenovo via eBay.
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 8032 1.8GHz processor
  • 10.1" 1920x1200 IPS FHD captive multi-touch screen LCD
  • 4GB RAM, 64GB internal storage
  • 802.11n wireless & Bluetooth 4.2
  • 5MP front camera, 8MP rear camera
  • Android 8.0 (Oreo)
