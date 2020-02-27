Open Offer in New Tab
New
Rakuten
Lenovo Smart Tab M10 HD 16GB 10.1" Android Tablet w/ Dock
$90 $100
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $10, although most stores charge around $150 or more. Buy Now at Rakuten

Tips
  • Uee coupon code "LEN10" to get this deal.
  • Sold by Lenovo via Rakuten.
Features
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 429 quad-core processor
  • 10.1" 1920x1200 IPS display
  • 2GB RAM & 16GB internal storage
  • Bluetooth 4.2
  • Android 8.1 (Oreo
  • Model: ZA510007US
Details
  • Code "LEN10"
  • Expires 2/27/2020
